WATCH: Justice Department not making progress on immigration case backlog, Barr says

Rep. Steven Palazzo, R-Miss., asked U.S. Attorney General William Barr in a House subcommittee hearing what reforms the Justice Department would want to see in order to greatly reduce the immigration case backlog, and how Congress could help.

Barr said the hiring of more judges would hopefully help.

“But until we can get some control of the inflow [of migrants], we’re not going to be able to work down that backlog,” Barr told the subcommittee.

Barr cited “the problem with the asylum laws” as one of the chief factors leading to the logjam of cases.

