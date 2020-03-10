What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

March 10 Primaries

Michigan Results Missouri Results Mississippi Results North Dakota Results

Associated Press

Yang calls for Democrats to rally around Biden

Tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang is backing Joe Biden’s presidential bid, saying it’s time for Democrats to rally around the former vice president and get ready for the general election.

Following Biden’s projected wins in a number of state primaries Tuesday, Yang said on CNN that he sees Biden as the best-positioned candidate to defeat President Donald Trump in November, saying Democrats need to “come together as a party, starting tonight.”

WATCH LIVE: PBS NewsHour’s special coverage of the March 10 primaries

A supporter of Bernie Sanders in 2016, Yang said the Vermont senator inspired his own presidential run, which Yang ended in February before signing on as a CNN political commentator.

Yang said he believes the progressive ideas expressed by candidates like Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and himself “will have a voice in the Biden administration to start solving these problems.”

Associated Press

What voters in 6 primary states are saying about Biden vs. Sanders

