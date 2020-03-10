What voters in 6 primary states are saying about Biden vs. Sanders

Tim Alberta:

You know, more than anything else, Judy, it's a trust that they have in him, and I think, by some extension, because of the trust that Barack Obama placed in him.

I was with Joe Biden last night at a rally in Detroit, and it was remarkable to see some of the energy, the enthusiasm among black voters for Joe Biden that you just, frankly, didn't see for Hillary Clinton four years ago.

And when I talked with some of those voters, they essentially all said the same thing. Look, we know this man. We have a relationship with him. We trust him. People who we trust vouch for him. He's been here to our community in Detroit time after time. He's fought for us. We have gotten to know him.

So there is just an intimacy with Joe Biden that, frankly, a lot of these voters have not had with other candidates.