What voters in 6 primary states are saying about Biden vs. Sanders

Adam Ganucheau:
That's right, Judy.
You know, 75 percent-ish of Democratic primary voters in the state are African-American. Mississippi itself, just in terms of population, has the highest percentage of African-American residents of any state in the country.
What Tim was saying about Michigan and sort of Joe Biden's success, particularly with African-American voters there, is true here. I really do think there is a trust factor here with former Vice President Biden.
You know, you hear all the time from Mississippi voters who have really put a lot of their faith and trust in President Obama over the years and certainly, by extension, President — Vice President Biden.
You know, while that's the case, voters here are not monolithic. No demographic is in any state. I know this. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, who is an African-American sort of seen as a rising star in the national progressive wing of the Democratic Party, he endorsed Sanders.
So, you know, looking here at Mississippi, I think we can expect a sizable victory for Biden tonight. But there will be some African-American voters who do end up casting their votes for Senator Sanders tonight.
