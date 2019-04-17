360 video: Join a penguin colony in Antarctica

For more than 60 million years, these adorable, slightly awkward birds have survived and thrived in some of the most inhospitable terrain on the planet. Life along the Antarctic Peninsula has never been easy, but today penguins are facing new threats brought on by climate change.

Their main food source are declining, forcing penguins to dive deeper and travel further in hopes of finding food. Meanwhile, warming temperatures are causing more snowfall, which makes it harder for them to breed.

As part of our ongoing series, “Warnings from Antarctica,” the PBS NewsHour visited several penguin colonies. In the video above, find out how these birds are faring and what everyday life looks like inside their noisy and chaotic communities.

Wednesday on the PBS NewsHour, William Brangham reports on the growing number of tourists flocking to Antarctica. Check your local listings for the time.

