Antarctic penguins have existed for 60 million years. Can they survive climate change?

Judy Woodruff:

Tonight, we have the first in a series about the remarkable continent of Antarctica.

William Brangham and producers Mike Fritz and Emily Carpeaux spent two weeks there. And for the rest of April, they will be reporting on climate change, tourism, and the history of the vast ice-covered continent at the bottom of the world.

But they begin with a story about a man dedicated to studying the penguins who live on the Antarctic peninsula, and how they're adapting to a warming environment.

It's part of our weekly series on the Leading Edge of science.