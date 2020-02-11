What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

The world's 10 worst carbon polluters account for nearly 70 percent of all emissions. Here's what they're doing about climate change — and where they fall short. Photo by REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
By —

Associated Press

Global energy-related carbon emissions flattened out in 2019

Science

BERLIN (AP) — Global energy-related emissions of heat-trapping carbon dioxide remained steady last year, with declines in rich countries balancing out a rise in poor nations, according to data published Tuesday.

The International Energy Agency said emissions of the main man-made greenhouse gas stayed at 33 gigatons in 2019, even as the world economy grew by 2.9%.

“This was primarily due to declining emissions from electricity generation in advanced economies, thanks to the expanding role of renewable sources (mainly wind and solar), fuel switching from coal to natural gas, and higher nuclear power generation,” the Paris-based agency said. “Other factors included milder weather in several countries, and slower economic growth in some emerging markets.”

READ MORE: Longest UN climate talks end with no deal on carbon markets

The country with the biggest drop in energy-related CO2 emissions was the United States, which recorded a fall of 2.9% to 4.8 gigatons on the back of coal-fired power plant closures and lower demand for electricity. The European Union saw its emissions fall by 5% to 2.9 gigatons, while Japan’s dropped 4.3% to just over 1 gigaton in 2019.

By contrast, emissions in the rest of the world rose by almost 400 million tonnes last year, led by higher coal use in Asia.

The IEA’s executive director, Fatih Birol, expressed hope that annual emissions of CO2 would only decline in future.

“We now need to work hard to make sure that 2019 is remembered as a definitive peak in global emissions, not just another pause in growth,” Birol said in a statement “We have the energy technologies to do this, and we have to make use of them all.”

Reducing emissions of CO2 and other greenhouse gases is key to curbing climate change.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch Feb 10 What Trump’s proposed 2021 budget says about his policy priorities

  2. Read Oct 16 Trump rule may mean 1 million kids lose automatic free lunch

  3. Watch Feb 10 Can China’s information about the novel coronavirus be trusted?

  4. Read Jan 03 Dogs poop in alignment with Earth’s magnetic field, study finds

  5. Read Feb 11 Farmers worry Florida bill will worsen labor scarcity

Can peer pressure be harnessed to fight climate change?

Economy Jan 30

The Latest