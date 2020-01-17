What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

A child carries a sign during an Extinction Rebellion demonstration in London, Britain, October 12, 2019. Photo by Henry Nicholls/Reuters
U.S. court dismisses climate change lawsuit brought by young people

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal appeals court on Friday dismissed a lawsuit by 21 young people who claimed the U.S. government’s climate policy harms them and jeopardizes their future.

An Oregon-based youth advocacy group named Our Children’s Trust and Earth Guardians filed a lawsuit in 2015 on behalf of the youngsters, seeking an injunction ordering the government to implement a plan to phase out fossil fuel emissions and draw down atmospheric carbon dioxide emission.

In an opinion issued Friday, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco wrote it recognizes that the youngsters made a compelling case that action is needed.

“We reluctantly conclude, however, that the plaintiffs’ case must be made to the political branches or to the electorate at large, the latter of which can change the composition of the political branches through the ballot box,” the opinion said.

Our Children’s Trust and Earth Guardians did not immediately respond to telephone messages seeking comment.

