What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Malcolm Ritter, Associated Press

Hawaii telescope reveals details of the sun’s turbulent surface

Science

NEW YORK (AP) — A telescope in Hawaii has produced its first images of the sun, revealing its turbulent gas surface in what scientists called unprecedented detail.

They show the surface covered with bright cell-like areas, each about the size of Texas, that result from the transporting of heat from the sun’s interior. The telescope can reveal features as small as 18 miles (30 km) across, according to the National Science Foundation, which released the images Wednesday.

Further observations will help scientists understand and predict solar activity that can disrupt satellite communications and affect power grids, the foundation said. The telescope is on the island of Maui.

An image shows the Sun’s surface at the highest resolution ever taken, shot by the Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope (DKIST), the world’s largest solar telescope, on the island of Maui, Hawaii, U.S., January 29, 2020, in this image obtained January 30, 2020. NSO/NSF/AURA/Handout via REUTERS

By —

Malcolm Ritter, Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Jan 30 WATCH LIVE: Trump impeachment trial — Jan. 30

  2. Read Jan 21 WATCH LIVE: Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate

  3. Read Jan 30 Second video demonstrates Lev Parnas’ access to Trump

  4. Read Jan 30 WATCH: Roberts declines to read GOP Sen. Rand Paul’s question on whistleblower

  5. Read Jan 30 Dershowitz says his impeachment argument was misinterpreted

This retired astronaut captured hundreds of images in space

Science Jul 20

The Latest