Tipping Point: Agriculture on the brink — A PBS NewsHour Special

The United Nations estimates the world population will reach 10 billion by 2060. As the world’s population expands, so do concerns about how to sustainably grow enough food.

Food production also takes a toll on the environment. A recent U.N.-backed study found that more than one-third of human-caused global greenhouse gas emissions come from the way our food is processed and packaged.

On Wednesday, May 24, PBS NewsHour science correspondent Miles O’Brien will host a live discussion called “Tipping Point: Agriculture on the Brink” that looks at some of these challenges and answers your questions.

Watch the live conversation at 7 p.m ET in the player above.

The panel will also include Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., Cynthia Rosensweig of the NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies, Sarah Garland of the Triple Helix Institute, Andrew Margenot of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Illinois farmer Michael Ganschow and Lauren Lurkins of the Illinois Farm Bureau.