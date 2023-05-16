How is climate change affecting farming? Send us your questions

Nearly 10 billion people will inhabit the Earth in the next three decades, according to recent United Nations estimates.

One of the questions facing leaders as the world approaches that population milestone is how to feed everyone in sustainable ways that do not contribute to climate change. This is especially true as about one-quarter of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions comes from food production.

On Wednesday, May 24, the PBS NewsHour will host a live discussion called “Tipping Point: Agriculture on the Brink” that looks at some of these challenges and answers your questions.

We want to hear from you as part of the discussion. Send us your questions for our panel, which includes PBS NewsHour science correspondent Miles O’Brien, Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., Cynthia Rosensweig of the NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies, Sarah Garland of the Triple Helix Institute, Andrew Margenot of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Illinois farmer Michael Ganschow and Lauren Lurkins of the Illinois Farm Bureau.

Loading…

WATCH: Tipping Point: Fisheries on the Brink – A PBS NewsHour Special

WATCH: Tipping Point: Colorado River Basin on the Brink – A PBS NewsHour Special