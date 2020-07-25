Virus-weary Texas braces as Hurricane Hanna arrives

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hurricane Hanna made landfall on Texas’ Padre Island on Saturday afternoon.

The storm made landfall about 15 miles (24 miles) north of Port Mansfield, Texas, with maximum winds of 90 mph (145 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in a 5 p.m. CDT update.

Local officials on Saturday asked residents to stay home and ride out the storm, but to also be mindful of the pandemic.

Meteorologists say the biggest concern from Hanna is expected to be flash flooding.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hurricane Hanna rumbled toward the Texas Gulf Coast on Saturday, lashing the shoreline with wind gusts, rain and storm surge, and even threatening to bring possible tornadoes to a part of the country trying to cope with a spike in coronavirus cases.

The first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season was expected to make landfall late Saturday afternoon or early evening south of Corpus Christi, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. As of Saturday afternoon, it had maximum sustained winds of 90 mph (145 kph), was centered about 70 miles (113 kilometers) south of Corpus Christi, and was moving west at 8 mph (13 kph).

Many parts of Texas, including the area where Hanna was expected to come ashore, have been dealing with a surge in coronavirus cases in recent weeks, but local officials said they were prepared for whatever the storm might bring.