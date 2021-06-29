WATCH LIVE: Experts, officials testify on science behind wildfires on federal land

Wildfire experts and officials will testify before the House Science Committee Tuesday about opportunities for further scientific research and coordination of wildfires on federal lands.

The hearing comes as much of the American West is experiencing severe drought, and a heatwave in the Pacific Northwest caused temperatures to hit record highs in cities including Seattle and Portland on Monday.

Fires raging in Western states parched by severe drought and record heat have burned more than 2,000 square miles this year.

That’s ahead of the pace in 2020, which ultimately saw a near-record 15,000 square miles burned as well as more than 17,000 homes and other structures destroyed.

Witnesses at Tuesday’s haring include Craig B. Clements, a professor of meteorology and director of the Wildfire Interdisciplinary Research Center at San José State University; Jessica McCarty, an assistant professor of geography and director of the Geospatial Analysis Center at Miami University; George Geissler, state forester and deputy for Wildland Fire and Forest Health and Resiliency at the Washington Department of Natural Resources; and Fire Chief Erik Litzenberg (Ret.), chair of the Wildland Fire Policy Committee at the International Association of Fire Chiefs.

