WATCH LIVE: NASA gives update on its DART mission to redirect potential incoming asteroids

Science

NASA will give an update Tuesday on the success of its DART mission intended to test the agency’s ability to redirect a potential asteroid that might threaten to strike the earth.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

Launched nearly a year ago, NASA’s Dart spacecraft was destroyed in the head-on collision. The $325 million mission to deflect an asteroid’s orbit was intended as a dress rehearsal for the day a killer rock heads our way. Dimorphos and its companion rock never posed a threat to Earth and still do not, according to NASA.

