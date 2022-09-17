What scientists are learning from the James Webb Space Telescope’s images

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope launched last Christmas and released its first image in July, providing the deepest and sharpest view we've ever seen of the universe. Since then, it has captured faraway star nurseries, cosmic cliffs and galactic clusters. PBS NewsHour science correspondent Miles O'Brien joins Geoff Bennett to discuss what these images can tell us.
