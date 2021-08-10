WATCH LIVE: NASA launches Antares rocket for International Space Station resupply mission

The Cygnus, Northrop Grumman’s 16th contracted cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station, is scheduled for launch on the company’s Antares rocket Tuesday from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.

The event is scheduled to start on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. ET. Watch the launch in the player above.

A pre-launch briefing was held Monday to detail the mission.

“Why do we do research on the ISS? The micro-gravity environment of the ISS is great for doing fundamental research in the biological and physical sciences. It’s there to help us do exploration-related technology development. It helps us do research that really is meant to benefit people here on earth by using that unique environment that we have on board,” said Kirt Costello, chief scientist with the International Space Station program.