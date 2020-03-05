WATCH LIVE: NASA reveals name of next Mars rover

The next rover that NASA plans to send to our red, celestial neighbor will be christened on Thursday when officials reveal the name thought up by a U.S. student.

Known for now as “Mars 2020,” the rover is set to launch in July and land inside Mars’ Jezero Crater early next year. In 2019, NASA sent out a call for name suggestions to K-12 students in every U.S. state and territory.

Those submissions were whittled down to nine final contenders, with three in each age category: Endurance, Tenacity and Promise (grades K-4); Perseverance, Vision and Clarity (grades 5-8); and Ingenuity, Fortitude and Courage (grades 9-12).

The public had the opportunity to vote on their favorite name out of those options, but the decision was ultimately made by Thomas Zurbuchen, who serves as associate administrator of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate. The student who submitted the winning name will attend Thursday’s unveiling event.

The Mars 2020 rover, which is the size of an average car, resembles Curiosity, NASA’s other active rover, which landed on the planet in 2012. A key element of Mars 2020’s mission will include searching for ancient evidence of habitable conditions, as well as “past microbial life itself,” by collecting core samples of rocks and soils on the planet. A separate future mission could potentially transport those samples to Earth.

The mission will also offer opportunities to learn more about specific challenges impacting future human exploration of Mars, and to test technologies that could aid that effort. According to NASA, those include “testing a method for producing oxygen from the Martian atmosphere,” improving landing techniques, and characterizing environmental conditions that could affect astronauts living and working on Mars.