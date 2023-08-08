WATCH LIVE: NASA shares update on Artemis II moon mission preparations

NASA administrator Bill Nelson is expected to hold a briefing on Tuesday to give an update on Artemis II moon mission preparations.

On April 3, 2023, NASA announced the four astronauts who will make up the crew of Artemis II, which is scheduled to launch in late 2024. The Artemis II mission will send these four astronauts on a 10-day mission that culminates in a flyby of the moon.

While they won’t head to the surface, they will be the first people to leave Earth’s immediate vicinity and be the first near the moon in more than 50 years.

This mission will test the technology and equipment that’s necessary for future lunar landings and is a significant step on NASA’s planned journey back to the surface of the moon.

This is a developing story and will be updated.