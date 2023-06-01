WATCH LIVE: Poet Laureate Ada Limón reads poem being sent to space on NASA’s Europa Clipper mission

U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón is expected to recite her poem dedicated to NASA’s upcoming Europa Clipper mission on Thursday.

The event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET. Watch the recitation in the player above.

The words will be engraved on the Europa Clipper spacecraft, set to launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in October 2024. The spacecraft will travel 1.8 billion miles to eventually orbit around Jupiter, where it will conduct flybys of the gas giant’s moon, Europa. The moon’s icy surface is believed to hide a vast ocean, considered to be one of the most promising habitable environments in the solar system.

Limón was appointed 24th Poet Laureate Consultant in Poetry in 2022 for her works that often focus on the human connection to the natural world.

Born in Sonoma, California in 1976, Limón is the author of several poetry collections, including “The Hurting Kind;” “The Carrying,” which won the National Book Critics Circle Award for Poetry; and “Bright Dead Things,” a finalist for the National Book Award and the National Books Critics Circle Award.