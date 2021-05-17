WATCH LIVE: Q&A about the 2021 cicada emergence

From Georgia to New York and west to the Mississippi River, billions of cicadas are beginning to emerge from the ground.

Over the next four weeks, the Brood X cicada nymphs will molt into adults and mate. Why does this happen every 17 years, why do so many cicadas emerge … and why are they so loud?

Join the PBS NewsHour’s William Brangham as he takes your cicada questions to Mike Raupp of The University of Maryland and Jessica Ware of the American Museum of Natural History. The event is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

