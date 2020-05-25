WATCH LIVE: SpaceX and NASA launch historic Falcon 9 flight with U.S. crew

SpaceX is expected to become the first private company ever to launch astronauts into Earth’s orbit on Wednesday when its Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft are slated to take off from the Kennedy Space Center and transport two NASA crew members to the International Space Station.

The launch is scheduled for 4:33 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 27. Watch live in our player above.

Wednesday’s launch marks the first crewed mission to depart from the United States since the Atlantis shuttle took off in July 2011. NASA has since sent astronauts into orbit from Kazakhstan using Russian Soyuz capsules, while the agency’s sites in Florida have focused on launching crewless missions for cargo and other purposes.

NASA pilots Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken will be the sole crew of the spacecraft, which is capable of seating up to seven people. The Russian shuttles NASA has used over the past several years, in contrast, can carry just three.

The launch is part of the Commercial Crew Program, a collaboration between the agency and private industry that NASA says aims to develop “a new generation of spacecraft and launch systems capable of carrying crews to low-Earth orbit and the International Space Station.”

In light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, NASA has advised the public to enjoy the launch from the safety of their own homes rather than venture out to watch it in person. In a recent press release, the agency encouraged virtual viewers to register for the event online, where they’ll find a range of interactive digital resources related to the mission.