Double your gift now with our
Year-End Match.

Your gift makes PBS NewsHour possible.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Justin Stabley

By —

Associated Press

WATCH LIVE: SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket

Science

SpaceX is expected to launch its Falcon 9 rocket Friday, Dec. 17, carrying a payload for the National Reconnaissance Office.

Watch the launch in the player above.

In May, SpaceX became the first private company to put people into orbit, an achievement previously claimed by just three global superpowers. The two test pilots were the first NASA astronauts to fly a new brand of spaceship in almost 40 years and the first to blast off from Florida since the shuttle program ended in 2011.

In November, four more astronauts rode a SpaceX Dragon capsule to the International Space Station. Three weeks later, SpaceX launched its biggest cargo shipment yet to the space station for NASA.

“This is an impressive achievement which Americans should be proud of,” astronaut-turned-senator Mark Kelly said of the Dragon capsule double-header.

At the same time, SpaceX is expanding its Dragon-riding clientele. Late next year, SpaceX expects to launch the first privately financed Dragon flight in a deal arranged by Houston-based Axiom Space.

By —

Justin Stabley

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Dec 16 In a new Billie Holiday documentary, friends fill in the missing notes

  2. Read Dec 16 WATCH LIVE: FDA advisers consider Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

  3. Read Dec 16 WATCH: Republican senators push baseless claims of widespread voter fraud in election security hearing

  4. Watch Dec 16 The overwhelming impact of childhood trauma on Chicago’s West Side

  5. Watch Dec 14 Childhood trauma impacts millions of Americans, and it’s having devastating consequences

NASA and SpaceX set to make history, again

Science Nov 15

The Latest