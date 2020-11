Dave Mosher:

I mean, one challenge we just saw was that Elon Musk, the CEO, chief architect and founder of SpaceX, tested positive for COVID-19 just a few days before launch and NASA had to go and backtrace all of his contacts over the past 14 days to make sure that he didn't interact with anyone or the astronauts that would have put them in danger because what you don't want is, you don't want the coronavirus going to the space station and this height, you know, you're in an air-recycled sort of facility. Like, you don't want that to happen.

And on the ground, we have all of these people who are working to prepare the vehicle, to check the vehicle, to put stuff inside of it, you know, very sensitive cargo. So there's all of this stuff that has to be done during the pandemic. And it just added these several extra layers of challenges so that the fact that we're seeing this happen relatively on time is kind of an amazing thing in of itself. And I think it bodes well for SpaceX and NASA that they're able to do this and apparently pretty safely.