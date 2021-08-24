10 days after devastating Haiti earthquake, many survivors finally get medical attention

In Haiti, the death toll from this month’s 7.2 magnitude earthquake continues to rise. More than 2,200 people are confirmed dead, with 344 still missing. John Yang reports on how the earthquake has led to a new set of challenges for Haitians.
-
Amna Nawaz:
In Haiti, the death toll from this month's 7.2-magnitude earthquake continues to rise. More than 2, 200 people are confirmed dead, with 344 still missing.
But, as John Yang reports, the earthquake has led to a new set of challenges for Haitians.
-
John Yang:
In the hard-hit city of Les Cayes, scavengers and rescue crews sift through the same debris. Haitians look for anything they can use or sell, as excavators begin clearing what remains of buildings and a rescue team from Mexico pauses.
-
Luis Alva, Rescuer (through translator):
After several readings from the electronic equipment until we reached the floor, unfortunately, we obtained no more signs of life.
-
John Yang:
Earthquake-fractured roads slow down trucks carrying food and fuel to isolated villages. Farmers set up a camp in the region of Grand'Anse after the earthquake destroyed their crops.
Survivor Evelya Michele said people here were desperate for food and water.
-
Evelya Michele (through translator):
We are here with our children. I don't know how many, but we need to feed them. We need food, water, clothes. They are crying because they are hungry and thirsty.
-
John Yang:
Some Haitians frustrated with the aid distribution take matters into their own hands. Crowds descend on trucks of food before officials can distribute their contents.
Some earthquake survivors clashed over supplies. Over the weekend, gang leaders declared a truce, which they said was to help relief efforts.
This man blamed the problem on the police.
-
Man (through translator):
The city is doing badly now. We are suffering. We can't find food to eat. When the truck arrives with the food, the police don't want to distribute it.
-
John Yang:
Aid workers are doing their best to keep order and deter stealing. At this Les Cayes camp, they surrounded bags of food aid. Even as one displaced person tried to assure fellow survivors there was enough food for everyone, a scuffle broke out.
-
Tom Cotter, Project HOPE:
There's a lot of hungry people here, and they're doing exactly what anybody on this planet would do if they were — if their kids were hungry, for example. There is a lot of desperation. And that causes a lot of unrest.
-
John Yang:
Tom Cotter is the director of emergency response and preparedness at Project HOPE, a U.S. based non-governmental humanitarian group.
He said that, more than a week after the initial quake, some badly injured people are just now getting medical attention.
-
Tom Cotter:
Some are coming by motorcycle. Some are coming by pickup truck. We even had someone come in today that had been carried, a man probably in his 60s, with crush injuries to his limbs, had been carried down by a family member from the mountains to a clinic.
-
John Yang:
The U.S. Coast Guard has sent crews to evacuate injured Haitians. Brazil and Germany have also sent rescue teams and doctors.
Peter Kaup is with the German team.
Dr. Peter Kaup, International Search and Rescue Germany (through translator): It helps to see that we are able to improve the situation significantly for some individuals.
-
John Yang:
While medical crews provide lifesaving aid to some, many Haitians are focused on burying the loved ones who died in the earthquake.
For the "PBS NewsHour," I'm John Yang.
