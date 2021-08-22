What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

PBS NewsHour

Haiti latest: earthquake recovery efforts continue as death toll rises

World

The death toll in Haiti topped 2,200 today in the wake of last week’s 7.2 magnitude earthquake. Hundreds of people are still missing with thousands injured and structures destroyed across the nation’s southwestern peninsula. Naftalay Louis from the city of Jeremie joins Michael Hill to discuss the region’s unpreparedness for this disaster and the challenges of aid efforts in the area.

By —

PBS NewsHour

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By: