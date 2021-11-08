14 million Afghans need food assistance to survive, but most foreign aid remains frozen

Jane Ferguson:

Downstairs in another ward, Dr. Marwa examines Ayaz. The lack of nutrients in his diet has led to a severe skin condition.

His father was a laborer and work dried up, leaving his mother with little to give him. In another bed nearby lies Omid. His muscles have wasted away. At 18 months old, he weighs just over 10 pounds. He should weigh twice that.

It took only a few months for Afghanistan's poorest to be gripped by hunger once the government collapsed. Without the government and its funding from the international community, the economy is in freefall. Millions have lost and jobs within the government and internationally funded organizations.

And with a Taliban authority sweeping to power in August, aid agencies cannot send support to a recognized terrorist group. Across town, the newly jobless shuffle forward in line for help from the U.N.'s World Food Program. Many of the men here have never needed to live off handouts before, but these are desperate times.