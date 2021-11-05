Dwindling aid, crumbling economy and ISIS add to Afghans’ hardships under Taliban rule

Judy Woodruff:

It's been nearly three months since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, and the country is in economic and humanitarian freefall.

Our Jane Ferguson was there in August. And, with the support of the Pulitzer Center, she's now returned to report on the increasingly dire situation.

And Jane joins me now.

Jane, it's so good to see you.

Tell us. You have been in Afghanistan now for over a week. Give us a sense of just how serious this humanitarian crisis is.