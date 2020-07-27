2 disability rights activists on the power of the ADA — and where it falls short

Judy Woodruff:

Let's look at the changes and challenges with a pair of activists from two different generations.

Judy Heumann is a lifelong civil rights activist. She sued the New York City Board of Education to become that city's first teacher to use a wheelchair. She's led numerous protests to force institutions and public buildings to become more accessible. And she served as a special adviser on disability rights for the U.S. State Department.

And Keri Gray helped organize people with disabilities in a protest just last month in front of the White House as part of Black Disabled Lives Matter. She is with the American Association of People With Disabilities.

And we welcome both of you to the "NewsHour."

Judy Heumann, this has been a cause to you going back to your days as a teenager. What does this particular anniversary mean for you, when you think about the contributions of the ADA?