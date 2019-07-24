2 former DOJ officials on what stood out about Mueller’s testimony

Judy Woodruff:

And now at the table with me here in our studio for the hearings and remaining with me now, John Carlin. He ran the Justice Department's National Security Division from 2013 to 2016. Before that, he served as chief of staff to then FBI Director Robert Mueller.

And Mary McCord, she was acting head of the National Security Division in 2016 and '17. She is mentioned in Mueller's report as part of the team that went to the White House to voice warnings about former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. They both have worked at Justice in both Democratic and Republican administrations.

Hello to both of you. We have been together all day long.

But let's try to sum it all up.

John Carlin, what, for you, is the main takeaway? We heard Robert Mueller saying at several points today, it's not normal for a prosecutor to be testifying before Congress.