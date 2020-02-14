2 former Justice Department officials on Trump, Barr and the rule of law

Judy Woodruff:

President Trump today dismissed the U.S. attorney general's public appeal that he stop tweeting about the Justice Department.

The president wrote that he has the right to ask the agency to intervene in a criminal case, but added that he has — quote — "so far chosen not to."

Hours later, it was revealed that former acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, who has been frequently criticized by President Trump, will not be charged with lying to federal officials. McCabe's lawyers said today that the Justice Department has closed the long-running case.

He was fired in 2018. The department's inspector general found that he had lied to investigators about allowing news leaks in a probe of the Clinton Foundation in 2016. McCabe disputed the finding at the time.

And, today, he weighed in on CNN, where he is a paid commentator.