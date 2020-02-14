Will short-term deal between U.S., Taliban pave the way for Afghan peace?

Nick Schifrin:

Yes, Judy, it's important to say that this agreement is seven days. The clock hasn't started yet. The U.S. will announce when the clock starts, but there are a lot of details in this agreement, what has to happen in those seven days.

A couple of details. One, it covers the whole country. The Taliban are not to launch any attacks across the country. Two, it's violence against both Afghans and Americans. And it covers in writing all types of violence, roadside bombs, suicide attacks and rockets.

And both sides acknowledge, though, that some violence in Afghanistan is not entirely directed by the Taliban. So, in order to deal with that, they have created a way so that the Taliban and the U.S. military in Kabul can speak to each other, a kind of dispute mechanism, whereby, for example, if there's some violence, the U.S. military can actually pick up the phone and call the Taliban and ask, hey, was this you?

And the U.S. is fearful that there are criminal groups or even actors from outside Afghanistan who will continue some of this violence. And that's why, Judy, they're not using the word truce. They do acknowledge that this is not going to be a reduction of violence all the way to zero.

But, if it happens, once this clock is started and they go seven days, then, if there's no violence during that time, then they can actually get to the full peace agreement.