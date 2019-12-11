2 law enforcement experts on what Horowitz report and testimony mean for the FBI

Frank Montoya:

Yes, so two separate issues there.

So, yes, there were clearly some issues in terms of misbehavior, mis — or inappropriate behavior or misconduct even. And those things need to be addressed.

But I would also add that that has nothing to do with the bias. It just has everything to do with how they did not proceed in what Jim says is a very sensitive investigation as properly as they should have. No excusing that whatsoever. That needs to be addressed, and it needs to be addressed appropriately.

And I think what Director Wray said a couple days ago, I think it was, to — in an interview, that he has set forth a bunch of different activities to reform the process, to improve the process, absolutely important to do.

I would note, in that regard, that it's — this is not the first time that we have faced a public accounting like this, and it won't be the last time. But you think about the Woods Procedures, for instance, those came about precisely because there was a public accounting like this a couple of decades ago.

So, the — it's important to note that, yes, there was some misbehavior, at the very least, and it needs to be addressed.

As far as the importance of FISA is concerned, I mean, it's a huge investigative tool when it comes to conducting national security investigations. And it — a lot of that depends on public trust, in terms of how effective we are in using it.

So, yes, in terms of maintaining that public trust, everything that we can do to follow the rules, to do everything by the book, to make sure that we are doing this in accordance with the law, is absolutely essential.