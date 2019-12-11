News Wrap: House opens debate on bill to lower prescription drug costs

Judy Woodruff:

In the day's other news: Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives begin work this evening on approving two articles of impeachment against President Trump. The Judiciary Committee will consider two separate accusations of abuse of power and obstruction of justice.

Committee votes could come tomorrow, sending the articles to the full House for possible action next week.

A sweeping defense policy bill passed the House this evening and headed to the Senate. It authorizes nearly $74 billion for the fiscal year that began two months ago. Major provisions include a 3 percent military pay raise, creation of a Space Force, and paid parental leave for federal workers.

The House also opened debate on a Democratic bill aimed at lowering the cost of prescription drugs. It calls for the government to directly negotiate prices of at least 50 medicines a year. Democratic leaders agreed to that number after party progressives demanded that it be increased from 35.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appealed today for support across party lines.