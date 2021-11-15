2 mayors on how and when new infrastructure law will help their cities

Judy Woodruff:

Let's turn now to two mayors who were at the White House this afternoon and are on the front lines of the implementation of this new law.

Nan Whaley is a Democrat serving Dayton, Ohio. And David Holt is a Republican leading Oklahoma City. They both co-chaired the U.S. Conference of Mayors' effort to get the infrastructure bill passed.

And welcome to both of you. It's very good to have you both here in the studio. You're in town for the signing.

Mayor Whaley, let me start with you.

For people who haven't been following all the ins and outs of infrastructure, why is it going to make a difference? Why is this important to your constituents in Ohio?

Nan Whaley, Dayton mayor: Well, across the country, and particularly in Dayton, we see that we have been trying to invest in roads, bridges, ports, and broadband.

That is really the basic of what the big word infrastructure means. But, because we don't have federal funding and federal support, it takes a really long time, or bridges will just sit completely undone and become very dangerous. So this is a safety issue.

It creates really good union paying jobs. But also it makes people's ability to get to work a lot easier and not have to hit those potholes that they hate so much. In my community, particularly, we have had the highest satisfaction rate in 40 years. But the one thing that folks wanted a few months ago was better roads. This will make that happen.

And those are the kind of things people see in their community every day.