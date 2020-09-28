2 views on the judicial philosophy of SCOTUS nominee Amy Coney Barrett

Victoria Nourse:

Well, I have to say, I think that this is going to be the biggest shift since the early 1930s, before FDR attempted to pack the court, which I believe was unconstitutional, by the way. I don't support that.

But it's tremendous, because you will have six votes. Justice Scalia's philosophy about reading text is not traditional. It's not Blackstonian. It doesn't go back to 1787. And it's been very hostile to laws, and that because it would have — if she voted as Justice Scalia did in the first health care case, as she said, we would not have Obamacare.

There was a second case. Again, Justice Scalia rewrote that one.

So, what we are going to see is a continued hostility toward the Congress. And this court also loves the presidency. They're very interested in what Justice Scalia misquoted the Constitution, in my view, when he said, the president has — quote — "all executive power."

That's not what the Constitution says.

So, I think it's a momentous appointment. I — unfortunately, I think it's going to be mired in a terrible politics. And I hope people will focus, as John and I have, on these theories and what they really mean, not just the sayings. They all — all lawyers are happy to give you great words about the rule of law and all of that.

Look at what people have done with the philosophy, not what they say about it.