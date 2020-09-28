What NYT report tells us about Trump’s taxes — and what it doesn’t

Yamiche Alcindor:

The Times says it obtained the president's tax records from the last two decades. It reports that the documents show he paid just $750 in federal taxes in 2016 and $750 in 2017.

And it concluded he paid no income taxes for at least 10 years. It also says, in part: "He depends more and more on making money from businesses that put him in potential and often direct conflict of interests with his job as president" and that 'Mr. Trump has been more successful playing a business mogul than being one in real life."

In a tweet today, the president claims to have paid — quote — "many millions of dollars in taxes, but was entitled to depreciation and tax credit."

And in a news conference yesterday, he dismissed The Times' findings.