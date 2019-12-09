2020 Democrats compete over transparency as next debate approaches

On the 2020 campaign trail, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg have been challenging each other over transparency and potential connections to corporate interests. Another major issue is support among African American voters, with whom former Vice President Joe Biden continues to lead. Meanwhile, Sen. Cory Booker lamented the all-white lineup for the upcoming debate. Amna Nawaz reports.
Read the Full Transcript
-
Judy Woodruff:
With eight weeks until the Iowa caucuses and 15 Democrats still vying for their party's presidential nomination, Amna Nawaz reports on how the top-polling candidates are turning their criticism on each other.
-
Amna Nawaz:
South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg today announced he will open all future fund-raisers to the press and make public the names of his top financial supporters, that after public pressure from fellow 2020 candidate Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.
-
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.:
Americans are just sick of the typical politician who says one thing out in public and then goes behind closed doors. It's time for everyone in this campaign, including the mayor, to open up those closed-door fund-raisers and let the press come in.
-
Amna Nawaz:
Warren herself faces criticism from Buttigieg for her closed-door events during previous Senate campaigns.
The two are also sparring over questions about who they represented while in private practice, Buttigieg as a consultant at McKinsey and Warren as a corporate lawyer.
Late on Sunday, Warren's campaign released additional client names and income totaling $1.9 million over 25 years as a private attorney. Buttigieg has so far released information on the nature of his consultancy work, not a client list, citing a nondisclosure agreement.
But late today, McKinsey said it would allow him to disclose clients' names.
Meanwhile, in Nevada, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders stayed out of fray, focusing more broadly on campaign finance.
-
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.:
They say all those campaign contributions from the rich, they don't impact me.
Really? Then why do you think these guys are giving the money? Of course it impacts you.
-
Amna Nawaz:
But former Vice President Joe Biden, asked about Buttigieg in an interview with Axios on HBO, noted the mayor's difficulty courting black voters.
-
Joseph Biden:
Mayor Pete obviously has had difficulty garnering black support in his home city.
I have never been uncomfortable or unwelcomed in the African-American community, and — because they know I care deeply about the issues that affect them. And systemic racism still exists.
-
Amna Nawaz:
Biden polls higher than any other candidate among black voters, but the candidates leading the polls so far are all white.
With just 10 days before the next debate, no candidates of color have made the cut.
New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, struggling to gain ground in national polls, has decried the party's qualification standards for putting more billionaires than African-Americans on the debate stage.
-
Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.:
To win in the next election, we had — we had massive drop-offs between 2012 and 2016 in African-American voting. And as a result of that, we lost three states. Whoever the next candidate is, they better have an authentic connection with African-American communities.
-
Amna Nawaz:
Candidates still hoping to take part in next week's debate have until Thursday to meet the requirements.
