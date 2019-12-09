2020 Democrats compete over transparency as next debate approaches

Amna Nawaz:

Warren herself faces criticism from Buttigieg for her closed-door events during previous Senate campaigns.

The two are also sparring over questions about who they represented while in private practice, Buttigieg as a consultant at McKinsey and Warren as a corporate lawyer.

Late on Sunday, Warren's campaign released additional client names and income totaling $1.9 million over 25 years as a private attorney. Buttigieg has so far released information on the nature of his consultancy work, not a client list, citing a nondisclosure agreement.

But late today, McKinsey said it would allow him to disclose clients' names.

Meanwhile, in Nevada, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders stayed out of fray, focusing more broadly on campaign finance.