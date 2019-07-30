2020 Democrats release a flurry of policy proposals ahead of next debate

Judy Woodruff:

When President Trump won Michigan by fewer than 11,000 votes in 2016, it marked the first win in three decades by a Republican presidential candidate.

The state is among Democrats' top targets in 2020 and the Democratic National Committee's choice for this next round of candidate debates.

They have come to Detroit this week on a mission, 10 candidates tonight, and 10 more tomorrow night, all wanting a boost out of this second set of Democratic presidential debates.

Two progressive stalwarts are standing center stage tonight, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren. On either side of them are two of the field's youngest candidates, Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, and former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke.

Farther out on the wings are many of the field's more moderate candidates, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar and Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan, plus former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper and former Maryland Congressman John Delaney, and at each end, author Marianne Williamson and Montana Governor Steve Bullock, another moderate who missed out on the previous debates.

While those 10 hopefuls are on stage, some of the other candidates are looking to catch attention on other fronts. A super PAC backing Washington Governor Jay Inslee, who is debating Wednesday, bought airtime for a TV ad criticizing the five candidates topping national opinion polls.