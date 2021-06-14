3 issues that will test US partnerships with EU allies

Nick Schifrin:

Judy, that's right.

And now we get two views on the state of relations between the United States and Europe. Jana Puglierin is head of the Berlin office at the European Council on Foreign Relations. And Heather Conley heads the Europe Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies and was a State Department official focused on Europe during the George W. Bush administration.

Thank you thank you very much. Welcome to you both to the "NewsHour."

Jana Puglierin, let me start with you.

Does Western Europe believe that the U.S. will remain a reliable partner beyond the Biden administration?

Jana Puglierin, European Council on Foreign Relations: Western Europe is terribly relieved to have Joe Biden as American president and not Trump. It feels like the nightmare is somewhat over, but we don't know how long that will last.

So there is a fundamental insecurity in the transatlantic relationship seen from Berlin and Europe whether in four years' time, the United States, yes, will have a different president, a Trumpian president again, and that is actually a big worry here.