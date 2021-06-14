What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Monday on the NewsHour, the president works to rebuild alliances at the critical NATO summit. Meanwhile, the G7 summit ends with overtures toward reducing global climate change — but few concrete plans. Then, our Politics Monday team looks at Joe Biden's trip overseas and if it could help his domestic agenda. And, how Afghans supporting U.S. forces are being left behind amid the withdrawal.

