Monday on the NewsHour, the president works to rebuild alliances at the critical NATO summit. Meanwhile, the G7 summit ends with overtures toward reducing global climate change — but few concrete plans. Then, our Politics Monday team looks at Joe Biden's trip overseas and if it could help his domestic agenda. And, how Afghans supporting U.S. forces are being left behind amid the withdrawal.
Biden underscores US commitment to NATO in sharp contrast to Trump8 min
News Wrap: Israel’s Naftali Bennett officially unseats Benjamin Netanyahu5 min
3 issues that will test US partnerships with EU allies8 min
Afghan allies ‘begging’ for their lives, face Taliban attacks amid US withdrawal10 min
Are the G-7 pledges to combat climate change enough? An expert weighs in8 min
Tamara Keith and Lisa Lerer on Biden-Harris performance abroad, GOP midterm strategy9 min
A playwright’s Brief But Spectacular take on unearthing family stories4 min
