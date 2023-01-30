6th Memphis officer suspended amid calls for more accountability following Nichols death

Amna Nawaz:

Those moves come as residents in Memphis have demanded further accountability for leadership and for others who responded when Nichols was beaten, Tasered and pepper-sprayed for a full three minutes.

Benjamin Crump is representing Tyre Nichols' family.

I spoke to him a short time ago after the suspension of the officer, but before the news about the EMTS on the scene.

Mr. Crump, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

Let's start with the news today, that sixth officer who was relieved of duty days after the five other officers were removed from duty and then arrested and charged. What do we know about this sixth officer and why this step was taken now?

Benjamin Crump, Attorney for Family of Tyre Nichols: Well, Amna, what I do know is Terry's father, Mr. Rodney Wells, said, the first time he saw the video, why wasn't this white officer terminated as well?

Because he saw him with the Taser shooting Tyre. And it is believed by the Tyre's family that you also hear the officer say something to the effect, I hope when they catch him, they stomp him, and used some more profane language.

And so it does underscore the fact that many people, once the video was released, said, hold on, why wasn't he also arrested? Why was he charged with anything? And so we believe that he should be terminated immediately, like the five Black officers were terminated.