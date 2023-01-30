Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Monday on the NewsHour, another Memphis police officer is suspended following the beating death of Tyre Nichols. On a trip to the Middle East, U.S. Secretary of State Blinken urges Israelis and Palestinians to restore calm amid a spike in violence. Plus, we explore what's causing the price of eggs to skyrocket nationwide.
