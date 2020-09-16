A bipartisan group in the House is still trying to deliver a virus aid deal

John Yang:

Judy, the group of 25 House Democrats and 25 House Republicans calls itself the Problem Solvers Caucus. Its new plan has a $1.5 trillion price tag.

It would provide unemployment benefits, starting at $450 a week, new stimulus checks for lower-income Americans, $1,200 per adult, $500 per child, $500 billion in new aid for state and local governments, and as much as $25 billion in rental assistance.

The two co-chairs of the Problem Solvers Caucus are Representative Josh Gottheimer, a Democrat of New Jersey, and Republican Tom Reed of New York. They join us from Capitol Hill, as you can see, appropriately distanced for the pandemic.

Mr. Gottheimer, I'd like to start with you.

The leaders of the Democratic Caucus were less than enthusiastic about this — your proposal. The eight chairmen issued a statement saying that it was not enough to save lives, not enough to boost the economy. And they said that, in certain areas, it was even a step backward.

Given that, how do you use this as a way to chart a path forward to show how compromise is possible?