A Brief But Spectacular take on how to eat like a genius

Audio

When healthcare journalist and podcaster Max Lugavere's mother was diagnosed with a form of Parkinson’s disease, he drew on medical studies to train himself on best practices for improving brain health through food. Lugavere is now releasing a cookbook entitled “Genius Kitchen,” which uses brain-healthy recipes. He shares what he learned from his mother's battle with neurological illness.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: