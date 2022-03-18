A Brief But Spectacular take on how to eat like a genius

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
When healthcare journalist and podcaster Max Lugavere's mother was diagnosed with a form of Parkinson’s disease, he drew on medical studies to train himself on best practices for improving brain health through food. Lugavere is now releasing a cookbook entitled “Genius Kitchen,” which uses brain-healthy recipes. He shares what he learned from his mother's battle with neurological illness.
