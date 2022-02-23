A teacher’s Brief But Spectacular take on how spoken word poetry amplifies student voice

Judy Woodruff:

Peter Kahn has taught English and spoken word poetry to thousands of students at Chicago's Oak Park and River Forest High School since 1994.

Now, in collaboration with his current and former students, Kahn is releasing the anthology "Respect the Mic: Celebrating 20 Years of Poetry from a Chicagoland High School."

Tonight, he offers us his Brief But Spectacular take on spoken word poetry.

Peter Kahn, Teacher and Poet,: One of the things I love about teaching is seeing kids who didn't believe in themself develop that self-confidence and then go on to do big things with it.

I definitely consider myself a teacher first, poet second. I use poetry as a vehicle to reach young people and adults. Thirty students look at me and 45 minutes later, look to me, and I'm hooked. And I'm floating and anchored at the same time, for the first time. And I'm whole and broken open, and I'm spinning and stunned still.

I used to hate poetry. I hated it as a student. I hated it as a teacher. I was inept at teaching it. And in the mid-'90s, I brought in a former student, Jonathan Vaughn, to help me out. And he came in. And he mentioned the idea of a poetry slam. And my students asked if we could do that.

So, we went ahead and did a poetry slam. And the student with the lowest grade in my class ended up winning it. And everybody looked at the kid differently after that. And he looked at himself differently, more importantly.

And a light bulb went on. And I met up with some sophomore English teachers, and we redesigned the curriculum to make it focused on contemporary poets, musical artists, and getting kids writing and sharing their own poetry.

We teach them some basic skills and some more advanced skills, but it's really about their voice. And it's about personal narrative and sharing with them some contemporary poets they might not be familiar with, particularly writers of color, and giving them ways into their own narrative and the tools that they can write poems that they're proud of.

And then, on the last day of the week, it's very nerve-racking for most kids, because it's public speaking and poetry that they don't think they're good at, but we get them up in front of their classes and they share one of the poems that they wrote during the week.