A Brief But Spectacular take on textile waste and fashion sustainability

Camille Tagle is co-founder and creative director of FABSCRAP, which is a textile recycling nonprofit. Textiles generate 21 billion pounds of waste that goes into landfills every year, and FABSCRAP works to divert that waste, either by downcycling or giving the fabric new life. Tagle shares her Brief But Spectacular take on textile waste and fashion sustainability.

