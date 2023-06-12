A Brief But Spectacular take on writing from the inside out

Michael R. Jackson is a Pulitzer and Tony Award-winning playwright and composer. His musical, “A Strange Loop,” started as a personal monologue he wrote shortly after graduating from NYU and it debuted on Broadway 18 years later. He shares his Brief But Spectacular take on writing from the inside out for our arts and culture series, CANVAS.

Anne Azzi Davenport is the Senior Producer of CANVAS at PBS NewsHour.

