A Brief But Spectacular take on writing from the inside out

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Anne Azzi Davenport
Anne Azzi Davenport
Alison Thoet
Alison Thoet
Leave your feedback
Michael R. Jackson is a Pulitzer and Tony Award-winning playwright and composer. His musical, “A Strange Loop,” started as a personal monologue he wrote shortly after graduating from NYU and it debuted on Broadway 18 years later. He shares his Brief But Spectacular take on writing from the inside out for our arts and culture series, CANVAS.
Watch the Full Episode
Anne Azzi Davenport is the Senior Producer of CANVAS at PBS NewsHour.
Support Provided By:
Learn more