Former defense secretary urges top brass to resign or resist questionable Trump orders

William Cohen:

Well, it would mean that there was sufficient turmoil on our streets in the United States that were beyond the control of local officials, police and other state officials in each given state, and that it was important to call upon the military to help repress or suppress the violence.

The danger here is that the president, on the political side, is saying, people are angry out there, people think fraud has been committed.

Why? It's because the president of the United States is putting out a fraudulent statement, a false statement to make people angry, and then he can cite the anger as a reason why the vote should be challenged.

The same thing applies here as far as the danger that the president might encourage people to commit violence in our street, and then use the violence as a reason to invoke the Insurrection Act.

So, this is something we have to be very careful about watching what he does, what he's capable of. And we have seen there is no level too low to which he will stoop in order to stay in power.

So, he's been to the people. The people have rejected him. He has been to the courts. The courts have rejected him. He's been to the governors. They have rejected him. And now he's going to Congress.

And I think it's a very dangerous period of time for us, because we know, in the transition phase of our transition of power, it's very dangerous, where other countries try to take advantage of it.