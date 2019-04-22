Why we need to think about extremism differently in order to reduce it

Farah Pandith:

Yes.

Everything that we know that happens to a young person around identity and belonging starts at a very local level. Things aren't only top-down. They're bottom-up. So when we look at solutions, we have to think about what peer-friendly narratives and what peers can do to each other to make sure that that us vs. them is disrupted.

And in that way, it is very similar. But you have to be very careful to not suggest that every kind of extremism is exactly the same. And it — and, also, we have to be very careful to understand that it's not just one silver bullet that's going to fix everything. We meet — need many different types of approaches in the offline and in the online space.

And here's the most important part. The one thing that we can do together is to agree, as humans, that we have to decrease hate. And that requires not just citizens to say it and condemn it in any form that it takes place. It requires that governments need to put money behind this ideological war in the kind of way that we have put money behind the physical war.

If you don't have people who are recruited to these kinds of groups, they don't have armies to fight.