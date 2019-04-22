After deadly Easter attacks, Sri Lankan officials blame jihadists, admit they had warning

Judy Woodruff:

People who had come to celebrate their faith's holiest day struggled to help the wounded. Bricks crumbled to the ground in pools of blood, and inside St. Sebastian's Catholic Church, blood stained the statue of Jesus.

Today, mothers prepared to bury children. And songs of mourning surrounded caskets. Outside of St. Anthony's Church, grief brought onlookers to their knees. The suicide bombings at three churches and three luxury hotels were the worst violence in Sri Lanka since a long civil war between majority Sinhalese and ethnic Tamils ended a decade ago. And it left a country asking why.

Bhavani Fonseka works at the Center for Policy Alternatives in Colombo.