A look at Egypt’s struggles 10 years after soldiers killed hundreds in Rabaa massacre

Just after dawn, chaos. Live fire flew threw one of Cairo's busiest squares. For 12 hours, Egyptian forces besieged Rabaa. They bulldozed homemade barricades. Snipers fired from nearby rooftops, the aftermath, a scorched square, a camp turned into a carcass and mosques converted to morgues. The government death toll was 624. Human Rights Watch says the real count was likely at least 1,000.

Rabaa had become a tent city. Tens of thousands built a self-sustaining protest with their own kitchens, water distribution, and administration that ran 24/7 for more than 45 days. They demanded the reinstatement of Mohammed Morsi, the Muslim Brotherhood leader who became Egypt's first democratically elected president after the 2011 revolution that deposed Hosni Mubarak.

And they protested then-General Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, who, in early July 2013, had seized power. Sisi became president a year later in 2014 in elections that independent observers called unfair. He would later change the Constitution to remain president potentially past 2030.

Today, Rabaa is quiet. The anniversary was not marked. Nobody was ever held accountable. In Sisi's Egypt, there is no room for memorializing massacre. Since 2013, the government has imprisoned more than 60,000 Egyptians, from liberal activists to anyone connected to the Muslim Brotherhood.

Ten years ago, it was a turning point, proving the military was willing to use force to cement its hold on power.

And that hold on power remains as strong now as it was 10 years ago.

For more, we turn to our own Jane Ferguson, who was in Cairo that day and covered the Rabaa massacre, and Hossam Bahgat, an Egyptian human rights activist and founder of the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights based in Cairo.

Jane, take us back to that day. What did you see?